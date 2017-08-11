Nintendo faces lawsuit over Switch controllers

Reported by Engadget, the company claims that Nintendo has used patents that Gamevice owns for the Switch without the company’s permission.

Gamevice offers detachable gaming controllers for tablets and smartphones.

It has called for Switch sales to be halted and has asked the court for damages. This comes after the Switch has performed well in worldwide markets, with the gaming console producing strong sales numbers.

Gamevice said it has no comment on the case when approached by Engadget, and Nintendo has yet to chime on the matter.

The Switch uses design concepts originated in the Wikipad, Gamevice alleges.

As you can see above, the Wikipad features dual analog sticks, four analog buttons, and an analog D-pad along with an area where you can slide in a tablet or mobile device.

The lawsuit was filed on the 9th August. The full text for the law suit can be found here.