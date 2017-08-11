Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Endo International PLC (ENDP)

They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Where the relative strength index (RSI) is a technical momentum indicator that compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses in an attempt to determine excess buying & selling conditions of an asset, it is one of the most popular technical indicators, computed on the basis of the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement.

Taking a broader look brokerage firms’ analysts on the street with an expectant view have Endo Int’l Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) high price target of $19 and with a conservative view have low price target of $9.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Endo Int’l Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.7. On June 9, 2017 the stock rating was changed to a “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus which is down from the previous “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Endo International PLC (ENDP) traded down 4.91% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55.

Trading was heavy with 13,387K shares changing hands in the last trading session. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $7.55, close to its 52-week high of $24.93. The level of 50 represents neutral market momentum and corresponds with the center line in other oscillators such as MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence). The company’s market cap is $1.68 billion.

According to analysts Endo Int’l Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.55 and can go high up to $0.8. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The value of the investment in Endo International plc – Ordina went from $1,570,000 to $1,486,000 decreasing 5.4% for the reporting period. The company had revenue of $875.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.66 million. During the same quarter a year ago, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.72 with next year’s EPS projected to be $3.06.

In related news, COO Terrance J. Coughlin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought on August 10th for an average price of $7.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Endo International PLC by 400.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 343,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 275,101 shares during the period. As of the end of the quarter Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC had bought a total of 10,387 shares growing its holdings by 1.6%.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.