Nissan Connect Mobile App Launched in India For Connected Car Experience

Nissan India – the India subsidiary of Japanese multinational Nissan Motor Company Ltd has introduced its integrated vehicle platform for Indian market on Thursday.

NissanConnect is described as a 360-degree connected auto software application, which will connect the vehicle with the customer’s family, Nissan network and NissanConnect community through the customer’s smartphone. Named as “NissanConnect”, the integrated vehicle platform of the Japanese carmaker will facilitate drivers with informative and communication assistance while driving. The platform will be made available for range of cars – Micra, Sunny, and Terrano. It is platform-agnostic, i.e. available on Android, iOS and Windows platforms. As confirmed by the spokesperson of Nissan, the integrated software platform is specifically developed keeping the Indian drivers in mind.

These features will be offered free for three years from the date of purchase of select models of Sunny, Terrano and Micra along with a one-year Nissan warranty programme.

“This marks the beginning of Nissan’s vision of Intelligent Mobility in India”, said Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India.

“With NissanConnect, we aim to provide an effortless driving experience integrated with our customers’ connected lifestyle”, said Krishnan Sundararajan, Managing Director, RNTBCI. While it will come standard with all new Nissan cars, existing auto owners will also have the option to get the system retrofitted on their cars in due course of time. Inspired by Nissan’s ground-breaking spirit, NissanConnect will be highly beneficial for Nissan users.

“All new cars rolling out from the factory-Micra, Sunny and Terrano-will be fitted with the new TCU system with an inbuilt SIM for every auto and an in-house dedicated server”, Nissan India said in a statement.

The connected services also include safety features such as speed alert where customers can activate curfew, max speed, and boundary alerts on the app and get notifications if set limits are exceeded.