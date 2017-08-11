Nitesh Kripalani quits as country head of Amazon Prime Video

Electronic commerce giant Amazon’s India head for Prime Video Nitesh Kripalani has chose to quit the company, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

In the interim, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content for Prime Video India has stepped in to serve as his replacement till a suitable replacement can be found.

While video is immensely popular in India, reflected in the massive success of Google’s free Youtube service, which makes money with ads, Amazon’s Prime Video service is among the first subscription video-on-demand services in the country that is succeeding at scale.

Amazon Prime Video, which was launched in December, last year, has seen a rapid growth in subscriber numbers, but at a very high cost as it invested heavily in exclusive movies, TV shows and stand-up comedy content.

Amazon recently also signed a worldwide streaming deal with top star Salman Khan’s banner.

Amazon Prime Video boasts many renowned tie-ups in the country ever since it entered the Indian market.

One of the investors in Timesaverz Dotcom since October 2011, Kripalani worked with Sony Pictures Network as an EVP where he oversaw business development, new media, and digital/syndication and reportedly instrumental in planning SonyLiv. The partnerships include production houses such as Phantom Films (Stardust), Excel Media & Entertainment, Big Synergy (Vishpuri) and AIB.