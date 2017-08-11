No contact with PSG over Sanchez, claims Wenger

Leicester City are expecting to be without new signing Vicente Iborra.

Defender Robert Huth is recovering from ankle surgery and is set to be replaced by summer signing Harry Maguire. With Chelsea recently signing a £900m, 15 year deal with Nike worth £60m a year, and Manchester United now in their third year of a £750m deal with Adidas, Arsenal are looking at bringing their manufacturing income in line with other top clubs.

The board felt particularly encouraged by the club reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League this year, noting that it’s a clear improvement over their European performances in recent years.

Wenger said former Lyon forward Lacazette should be targeting a similar return, having scored 37 goals across all competitions in 2016-17 before his reported €60 million switch. Leicester will be well aware of this fact and will definitely try to take advantage of this.

“You’ve got the season ahead to look forward to and everyone’s raring to go”, said captain Wes Morgan. How will that transform in quality? In the middle of the transfer market it’s hard to predict.

“I have players coming back who have not played, like [Shkodran] Mustafi”.

“I know him for a long time”.

“Whether we manage to get him to sign an extension or not… we have so far not been able to”. “He is focused. When you have treatment on the medical bench it’s not easy”. That is, if he doesn’t want to stay after winning the Premier League.

“The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world and Arsenal are one of the best clubs in it, year after year they’ve shown their consistency”, said Shakespeare.

Key Stat: Arsenal have won their last seven home games against Leicester in all competitions.

The aforementioned trio were pictured training with the rest of the first-team and are likely to be involved in the match day squad for the first league game of the season. Their last league defeat on a Friday came against Watford in April 1988. The Egyptian has been played in the back three in preseason by manager Arsene Wenger.

He admitted on Wednesday that protests from Arsenal fans and the uncertainty over his contract situation distracted his players, leading to them missing out on a top-four finish for the first time since 1996.

Arsenal take on the 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City for their season opener on Friday night.