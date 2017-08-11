No vehicle insurance renewal without PUC

In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered insurance companies against renewing annual insurance of vehicle in Delhi-NCR unless owners furnish a valid pollution-under-control (PuC) certificates.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was a party in the case and had responded positively to the EPCA report. “With mandatory linking of annual vehicle insurance with valid PUC certificate, the compliance level can improve significantly-especially as the Supreme Court has directed its enforcement nation-wide”, DG of Centre for Science and Environment Sunita Narain said.

“This is an important step forward”.

However, the Union Ministry of Transport argued that the two requirements mentioned above (PUC Certificate and Insurance) can not be merged as vehicle insurance is a yearly affair where as a pollution certificate has to be renewed at a shorter interval.

Though the EPCA has asked for limiting the number of PUC centres in the Capital and NCR as these are very hard to supervise to prevent malpractices with limited inspection staff for monitoring, the ministry had opposed it.

The apex court’s order means all PUC centres will be linked with on-line network and data centre to prevent manual tampering and that state governments will have to audit all PUC centres and set up a strong oversight system to ensure credible tests and emissions results, said CSE in a statement.

The court also asked the Centre to consider creating a national database of vehicles to monitor as to whether they are complaint to emission norms.