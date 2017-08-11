NOAA expects more hurricanes than first predicted

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with its most active phase spanning six weeks from August 20, and peaking on September 10.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm reached the coastline about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. In addition, the forecast now predicts between 14 and 19 named storms, or those with sustained winds of 39 miles per hour (62 km/h), and between two and five major hurricanes with sustained windspeeds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 km/h).

There have been six named storms in the Atlantic thus far this season, double the amount that normally would be seen by this point.

Bell says warmer than predicted waters in the tropical Atlantic could help fuel more storms, as well.

The NOAA center typically puts out an initial hurricane forecast in late May. “This is, in part, because the chance of El Niño forming, which tends to prevent storms from strengthening, has dropped significantly from May”.

El Nino is an ocean warming trend that typically reduces hurricanes in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea but boosts storms in the eastern Pacific.

In 2010 there were 12 hurricanes and 19 named storms total. Schools are frequently used as storm shelters in Mexico.

Hurricanes in the Atlantic are named based on a list that rotates every six years.

‘Wind patterns that are conducive to storm development are now in place across the tropical Atlantic, ‘ Bell said.

Now a tropical storm, Franklin is predicted to reach hurricane strength later Wednesday or early Thursday when it makes landfall in Mexico.

A risky storm surge could also raise water levels by as much as 6 feet along the coast and to the north of where the hurricane’s center will make landfall, the advisory said.