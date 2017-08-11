Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 53.3% in the second quarter. To dig out factors, always good to learn who else owns shares, the institutional owner includes mutual funds and pension funds are major players. Following the deal, Nokia got an up-front payment in cash from Apple. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 108.2% in the first quarter. In early Jan 2016, Nokia Networks gained control of Alcatel-Lucent. The company’s beta value is at 1.23. However, the below-par performance of its Networks division continues to hurt Nokia. Its sales stood at 8.20% a year on average in the period of last five years. “Also, its top line is vulnerable to adverse foreign currency movements since the company operates globally”. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. M Partners maintained Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) on Wednesday, May 11 with “Neutral” rating. Nokia Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. Its minimum price target estimates has been figured out at $4.8 while the maximum price target forecast is established at $9. They now have a United States dollars 6 price target on the stock. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has noticeable measure of stock volatility, for this average true range is an exponential moving average (14 trading days) of the True Ranges. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nokia have outperformed the Zacks-categorized “Wireless-Equipment” industry over the last one year”. Past 5 years growth of Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) observed at 7.29%, looking forward for the next 5 years it has a strong prediction of 23.87% over growth. Nokia expects to realize annual operating cost synergies €1.2 billion in full-year 2018 from the deal. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. On May 16 the stock rating was upgraded from “Buy” to “Buy” in a report from Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.10 price target on the stock.

12/22/2016 – Nokia Corporation had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JP Morgan. For the past 5 years, the stock’s EPS growth has been almost 21.50%.

7/5/2017 – Nokia Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 13 to “Buy”.

ATR value of company was 0.10.

Currently Nokia Corporation (NOK) stock is moving with Upswing trend. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) struggling side by side to strengthen its position in stock market.

Shares of the company are trading at $6.26 which is slightly below $6.31, the 50 day moving average and which is slightly above the 200 day moving average of $5.74. The level of 50 represents neutral market momentum and corresponds with the center line in other oscillators such as MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence). The market capitalization of the company is at $37.22 Billion.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

Currently, EPS of Nokia Corporation (NOK) is 0.09 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.05 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Nokia Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up.8% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same period a year ago, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) now the company’s industry has 13.61 P/E and the sector P/E is 19.28. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.