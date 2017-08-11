Norges Bank Adjusts Its Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

The value of the investment in CL went from $10,857,000 to $10,774,000 decreasing 0.8% quarter to quarter. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. The stock rose 0.08% or $0.06 reaching $71.63 per share. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. now owns 91,844 shares worth $6,808,000. Colgate now has $63.04B valuation.

Looking about the past performance history, the company plunged -0.07% for the last five trades and exhausted -1.15% in one month period. About 1.17M shares traded. TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE:TAL) has risen 131.08% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Therefore 46% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 16 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Philadelphia holds 0.03% or 5,980 shares. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BNP Paribas on Tuesday, February 21. Piper Jaffray maintained Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) rating on Monday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, May 10 with “Buy”.

The P/E ratio is 26.56 and market capitalization is 62.96B. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. Drexel Hamilton initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report. On Thursday, June 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 10,273 shares and now owns 301,332 shares. Tegna Inc. was raised too. Chatham Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.63% or 32,999 shares. Its up 12.51% from 8.54M shares previously.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CSL shares while 130 reduced holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 0.2% or 60,792 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd reported 36,828 shares stake. 162,000 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 257,398 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt invested in 99,632 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG). (NYSE:CSL) for 3,717 shares. Whittier accumulated 107,711 shares. (NYSE:CSL). High Pointe Mgmt holds 9,460 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. (NYSE:CSL). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.02% or 8,800 shares.

Since February 13, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $15.55 million activity. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Justin Skala Sells 74,374 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock” was originally posted by The Cerbat Gem and is the property of of The Cerbat Gem. Atlantic Securities initiated Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Wednesday, January 6 with “Overweight” rating. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Co.as 3.93 Billion. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2016Q3. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 91 funds opened positions while 363 raised stakes. (NYSE:IT) has been 0.45 million shares per day over the past 30 days. Reliant Invest Management reported 9,280 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Donaldson Capital Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rhumbline Advisers bought 144,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. Hallmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Monroe Bancshares Trust Mi invested in 0.02% or 1,057 shares.

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. 8,400 are held by Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fayez Sarofim & Co invested in 51,590 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 3,751 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 69,552 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. Therefore 14% are positive.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.87 Billion. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 21 by Jefferies. As per Monday, January 18, the company rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas. Compass Point maintained Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, October 31. On Sunday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Hold”. On the other side, analysts now consider Colgate-Palmolive Company a neutral, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now. TAL’s SI was 3.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 12 report.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.