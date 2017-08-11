Norges Bank Buys A Little More Interpublic Group of Companies, (IPG) Stock

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Pivotal Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) rating on Thursday, January 12.

IPG has been the topic of many other Study analysis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. closed its last trading session at $21.15 with the loss of -0.05%. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. (The) in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets maintained Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. On June 6 the company was downgraded to “Neutral” from “Outperform” and a price target of $24.00 was set by Macquarie. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of -2.58%, where Monthly Performance is -13.96%, Quarterly performance is -13.85%, 6 Months performance is -8.33% and yearly performance percentage is -6.63%. The stock of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. $536,580 worth of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was sold by CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F on Tuesday, February 28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,544 shares. 3,832,748 stocks of the company transacted hands. the firms 50 day SMA is $23.96 and its 200 day SMA is $24.17. the share has a valuation of $8.31 B, a PE book ratio of 15.22 along with a stock beta of 1.53. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The dividend payment was $0.180 per share for the quarter which comes to $0.72 on an annualized basis. (The) had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.as 1.95 Billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Transcript Daily and is the sole property of of Transcript Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of global copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/10/bowling-portfolio-management-llc-buys-shares-of-154463-interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-the-nyseipg-updated.html. The ex-dividend date was Thursday the 1st of June 2017. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $142,018.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $256,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Many institutional investors have purchased and unloaded stocks of IPG. It is positive, as 45 investors sold IPG shares while 156 reduced holdings. (The) by 2.0% in the first quarter. Its position stood at $161,714,000 an increase of $14,897,000 as of quarter end. Has $127,000 Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IPG to be 6.5%. Janus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 4.02M shares or 0.08% of their USA portfolio.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC reports that it bought 598,250 shares last quarter increasing its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, (IPG) by 10.0%. LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Lastly, National Pension Service raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, (The) by 8.1% in the Q1. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The Firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).