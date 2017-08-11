Norges Bank Lowers Its Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technolo (WAB) Stock

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 4,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% while stock markets rallied. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Over the last three months, the shares of the company have changed -7.24% and performed 2.87% over the last six months. The stock declined 0.51% or $0.37 reaching $72.85 on the news. About 577,393 shares traded. About shares traded. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has risen 7.39% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 659,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,850,872.10. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hill now has $4.84B valuation.

The company is now up by 1.65% since yesterday’s close of $73.43.

About 149,066 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has risen 22.62% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Since February 27, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. Betler Raymond T sold $425,380 worth of stock or 5,225 shares. 10,000 shares were sold by Cox R Mark, worth $802,847 on Tuesday, February 28. 5,000 shares valued at $404,655 were sold by DUGAN PATRICK D on Tuesday, February 28. The insider Hehir Brian sold $178,967. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 1.52M shares. Cantab Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) was reduced too. Therefore 43% are positive. Wabtec had 17 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wellington Shields raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wolfe Research has “Outperform” rating and $91 target. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) for 9,434 shares. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyCorp on Wednesday, April 26. On September 30, 2016 CLSA began coverage of WAB with a rating of “Buy” and setting a price target of $97.00. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) for 321 shares. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

ID increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Its up 0.13, from 0.83 in 2016Q3.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) opened at 75.05 on Thursday. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) for 324 shares. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $93.81. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 64.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 169,894 shares stake. Huntington Bank reported 13,831 shares stake. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company reported 15,181 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 46,970 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.13, from 0.83 in 2016Q3. 82 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. ROA gives us an idea of how efficient management is at using assets to generate earnings We get ROA by dividing their annual earnings by their total assets. Creative Planning stated it has 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd holds 5,793 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 227,796 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,778 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 117,434 shares. 35,673 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Palisade Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj reported 120,396 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% with the market. Sterling Investment holds 14,700 shares. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec had 17 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Monday, May 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Macquarie Research initiated Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) on Friday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was initiated by Needham. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.