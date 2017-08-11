North Korea says Guam strike plan ready within days

“For people who are questioning that statement – was it too tough?”

Soon after the news that North Korea passed the milestone toward achieving a nuclear-armed ICBM broke Tuesday in The Washington Post, President Donald Trump said the USA would respond to new threats with “fire and fury”.

“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough”, he said.

Like other USA territories, Guam has a sometimes complicated relationship with the US mainland but many across the island say despite the threats and concerns they feel reassured and protected by the military – especially in times of tense, geopolitical sparring.

Guamanians have served in all major USA wars since World War II and see military service as a source of pride. “We don’t talk about that”. Still, he declined to say whether the U.S.is considering a pre-emptive military strike, arguing that his administration never discusses such deliberations publicly.

He said North Korea had been “getting away with a tragedy that can’t be allowed”.

North Korea seems eager to show the US what it can do.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.93% on Thursday. Spot gold was 0.1 percent lower at $1,275.56 an ounce XAU= after having spiked the previous day to a near two-month peak of $1,278.66.

If Washington and Beijing manage to stay together in dealing with Pyongyang, the door opens on a new era in which China will play a larger and more responsible role in global affairs, commensurate with its economic power. And I think China will do a lot more. They know how I feel. It’s not going to continue like that.

“I’m pro military build-up”, said resident Gus Aflague, 60, whose grandfather and brother both joined the US Navy. Our allies are safe.

“They believe that we are not true USA citizens, when we do have plenty of Chamorro people going into the USA military and serving for their country and dying for their country”, he said.

Trump spoke after North Korea intensified its own rhetoric by announcing a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. And they should be very nervous.

The Cheong Wa Dae spokesman refused to elaborate on the steps to be taken, citing the sensitivity of such information, but said they “literally meant every possible measure we can take”. “Some investors had wanted reasons to unwind their long positions built up in emerging market equities, and they found an opportunity in the latest bout of Korean tensions”, said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.