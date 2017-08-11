North Korea tensions send dollar to eight-week low vs. yen

The Swiss franc and Japanese yen had notched up impressive gains against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea that it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

The dollar index.DXY, which tracks the greenback against six rival currencies, was down 0.17 percent to 93.391.

Excessive fears surrounding North Korea seemed to have receded, traders say, but activity was subdued with Japanese markets closed on Friday.

South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.4 percent, taking its losses this week to almost 3 percent.

Global markets tumbled Wednesday as the US and North Korea ratcheted up their confrontational rhetoric, with the nuclear-armed North rolling out a plan to launch missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Investor focus now turns to Friday’s US consumer price index data.

The U.S. dollar slipped to an eight-week low against the Japanese yen on Thursday as continuing tensions between the United States and North Korea led investors to look for assets viewed as less risky.

The kiwi had jumped briefly to levels above $0.7370 in early Asian trade on Thursday, after the RBNZ said it still expected inflation to rise gradually as capacity pressures increase, dousing some expectations it would strike a more dovish tone given recent soft economic data. “Risk aversion is still very much a concern for markets”, said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Separately, however, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who has often emphasised the devastating costs any conflict with North Korea could have, delivered a statement underscoring his boss’s language.

“U.S. markets had previously been becalmed amidst the Goldilocks scenario of strong profit growth, low interest rates and full valuations”.

The dollar extended losses against the yen to hit a new two-month low. The U.S. currency was down 0.4 percent at 109.890 yen, following a retreat to 109.740, its weakest since June 15.

Japan is the world’s biggest creditor country and there is an assumption that investors there will repatriate funds in a crisis.

Weakness in U.S. Treasury yields may also be supporting the yen, Sweeting said. It is set for a weekly gain of 2.4 percent.

In commodities, crude oil lost momentum after rising overnight on data pointing to declining USA inventories.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 per cent, or 35.87 points, to 19,774.58 in the first few minutes while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.07 per cent, or 1.12 points, at 1,619.02. It is poised to end the week down 1 percent.