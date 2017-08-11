Nvidia beats expectations with 56% growth in Q2 revenues

The stiff competition in the data centre market, with companies regularly changing their suppliers has been suggested by Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgonas a potential factor for Nvidia’s dip in data centre revenues.

Santa Clara, Calif. -based Nvidia is best known for its graphics processors for personal computers and video game consoles. Net income came in at 92 cents a share, compared with 41 cents a year ago.

Nvidia on YouTubeNvidia reported profits and revenues that were much stronger than analysts had expected Thursday.

For the third quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue to be US$2.35 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent. Analysts were expecting US$2.13 billion. Nvidia credited the jump to demand for its dedicated processing board and traditional graphics cards, which miners rushed out to buy as the price of Ethereum and other cyptocurrencies rose.

“A growing number of vehicle and robot-taxi companies are choosing our DRIVE PX self-driving computing platform”, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain are here to stay”, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang said on a conference call after the company published its second quarter financial results.

Perhaps more worrying is the CEO’s assertion that there will likely be new currencies springing up, and more interest in cryptocurrency mining going forward, and that “this is a market that’s not likely to go away anytime soon”. Data center products recorded 175% growth, landing at $416 million.

“This quarter, we shipped Volta in volume to leading AI customers”, he said. This is the era of AI, and the Nvidia GPU has become its brain. During the second quarter, top-tier carmakers Toyota (NYSE: TM) and Volvo Cars joined a growing group of automakers that will use the NVIDIA Drive PX platform in upcoming self-driving vehicle projects. “We have incredible opportunities ahead of us”, he said.

The company’s OEM sector, one of its smallest revenue streams, saw 54% revenue gains year-over-year, up almost $100 million. Nvidia’s stock is down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading to $156.85 a share. Its revenue totaled $2.23 billion, beating the forecast for $1.96 billion.