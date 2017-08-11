Nvidia Earnings Crush Views, Guidance Bullish, But Stock Dives

In the second quarter of its fiscal 2017, the chip maker reported $1.43 billion in revenue, GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share, and non-GAAP earnings of 53 cents per share.

Nvidia keeps on raking in revenue from chips for artificial intelligence, game graphics, the Nintendo Switch game console, and self-driving cars.

However, earnings and revenue easily beat analysts’ targets, partly due to strength in its traditional gaming chips, that are also used to process cryptocurrency transactions, said Chief Executive Jensen Huang on a post-earnings call on Thursday.

Revenue is expected to swell to $2.35 billion for the third quarter, an increase of $120 million over the current figures.

For fiscal Q3, Nvidia forecast revenue of United States dollars 2.35 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, and a gross margin around 58.6 percent. In after-hours trading, shares were falling more than 5 percent. During the regular session, Nvidia fell 4.3% to 164.74. The reaction was a stark change from the 14 percent jump in share price when first-quarter earnings were reported, but shares have more than tripled in the past year. Its GPUs are used in computers that mine cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, which has risen 253% this year.

Of course, Nvidia and its partners do produce GPUs which are specifically targeted at miners – they don’t even have video ports, as there’s no need to plug a display into them – but when Huang says the “GPU is ideal for cryptography”, he’s talking about “normal” graphics cards as well. The only real “blemish”, he said, was the discontinuation of a patent licensing agreement with Intel Corp.

Nvidia said it saw strong growth in the data centre market, as well as continued success in gaming. But it has a growing business in providing high-performance computing chips for data centers, artificial intelligence, machine learning and self-driving cars.

Revenue from data centers surged 175% year-on-year to $416 million. Use of Google’s Tensor Processing Unit can be rented on its cloud servers, however. NVIDIA’s outlook was for sales of $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion in sales.

Not all of Nvidia’s operations are doing so well. Automotive rose 19 percent, to $142 million. However, this is less than half the revenue growth experienced last quarter, which saw overall revenues from by nearly $300 million.