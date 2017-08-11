NY Senate Leader calls racial post about her ‘disgusting’

“Meanwhile hypocrites like Stewart-Cousins who pay fealty to powerful union thugs and bosses do more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood”, he wrote.

The post, quoted by the Times, championed another state senator, Jeff Klein, for his support of charter schools.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb apologised after writing a racial insult on Facebook about a black state senator, The New York Times reported.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester Democrats who leads the mainline group of Democrats who have been urging Cuomo – unsuccessfully – to get involved in party efforts to bring a breakaway group of Senate Democrats to end their alliance with Republicans.

Success is the largest charter network in New York City and has produced impressive results.

In a statement issued after the Times report, Loeb issued a statement.

Loeb now sits on the boards of Sotheby’s and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

A spokesman for Stewart-Cousins and the other mainline Democrats called the Loeb comments outrageous for someone “with such wide political influence”.

Billionaire Dan Loeb is apologizing for racially charged remarks he made this week while blasting a NY politician in a Facebook post. State records show that Loeb and his wife have given more than $170,000 to Cuomo in recent years. “You see my black skin and a woman, but you don’t realize I am a suburban legislator”, Ms. Stewart-Cousins said, according to the accounts of five people who were in the room.

The hedge fund manager Daniel S. Loeb, a prominent supporter of charter schools and a major financial backer of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and congressional Republicans, accused the African-American woman who leads the Democrats in the NY state Senate of having done “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood”.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (C) is applauded by officials, including New York State Senate Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins (2nd R), after he signed a law that will gradually raise New York’s minimum wage to $15, at the Javits Convention Center, in New York, April 4, 2016.

Klein leads a group of eight Democrats who in 2011 broke away from the main Democratic conference, led by Stewart-Cousins.

“There is no place in our discourse, political or otherwise, for these risky words. This whole episode speaks volumes about the state of our politics right here in NY”.

In addition to donating over $170K to Cuomo, Loeb has supported Republicans like Jeb Bush, John Boehner, and Marco Rubio.