Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. Wood maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Wednesday, April 12.

These firms have also modified their investment in SYF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 93.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. The lowest 12-month price target for the shares is $30.00, which would be decrease of about -2% of its current value. Synchrony Financial’s average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 1.5 percent during the past 12 months. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor owned 65,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. However the price at the close of last session was 2.90% higher than its 50-day moving average and -6.99% under its 200-day moving average. In this case, shares are down -19.27% from $38.06, the 52-week high touched on January 04, 2017, and are keeping their losses at 9.56% for the past 12 months.

05/01/2017 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.3% and Return on Investment (ROI) of 23.9 percent. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion.

The company reported its EPS on 6/29/2017. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.64 billion in outstanding shares. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend payment will be $0.150 per share for the quarter or $0.60 on an annualized basis.

Stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) now have an ABR of 1.67.which is marked on a basic 1 to 5 scale, where 1 stands for a Strong Buy and 5 represents Strong Sell. The ex-dividend date has been established as Thursday the 3rd of August 2017.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

06/07/2017 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Insider Trades for Synchrony Financial show that the latest trade was made on 30 Jul 2017 where Mothner Jonathan S, the General Counsel completed a transaction type “Sell” in which 500 shares were traded at a price of $30.06.

05/01/2017 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D.A. Davidson. Over the last three months, the shares of the company have changed 9.32% and performed -14.79% over the last six months. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.