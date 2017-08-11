Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Year to Date (YTD) performance of Oclaro, Inc.

In order to check on the sell-side rational, we can also take a peek at some technical indicators. During the previous day stock price stayed within the range of $8.66 and $9.33.

The stock volatility for week was 6.80% while for month was 5.12%.The stock, as of last close, traded 36.17% to its 52 week low and was changed -26.37% from its 52 week high.

Teachers Advisors, LLC says it sold 2,345,499 shares last quarter decreasing its stake in Oclaro, Inc.

DA Davidson added the stock to its research portfolio giving it an initial rating of “Buy”. Its share price has risen 4.64% in three months and is up 0.00% for the last five trades. (NASDAQ:OCLR). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 124,351 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Also, there are 0 buy, 0 sell and 0 strong sell ratings, collectively assigning a 1 average brokerage recommendation. The institutional investor owned 129,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,393 shares during the period. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying a company’s shares outstanding by the current market price of one share. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 381,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. As of quarter end Axa had acquired 68,907 shares growing its position 23.9%. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) as of recent trade, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -4.82% which was maintained at -9.57% in 1-month period. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In recent trading day Oclaro, Inc.

Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,420. Finally, MKM Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.04 million.

The Average Earnings Estimate for the Current Fiscal quarter is $0.2 per share, according to consensus of 10 analysts.

While having a peek at profitability ratios Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 37.1%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 0% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at 0%. The company now has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.97. During the same quarter a year ago, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

In other Oclaro news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $745,338 in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCLR shares. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $44,437.59. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.