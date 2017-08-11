OFF: Leicester’s Iheanacho, Musa, Ndidi Ambush Arsenal’s Iwobi At Emirates

Iheanacho last week joined Leicester City who splashed £25million to get him from Manchester City.

Arsenal will be hoping to start the new campaign on a winning note while Leicester, champions of the English top flight two seasons ago, will be hard pressed to assert themselves as one of the league’s leading lights.

In his short time in training, Iheanacho has already left a big impression on Leicester City captain Morgan.

When Thierry Henry says it, you generally believe it.

“I trained with him (Iheanacho) yesterday (August 3), he didn’t do too much because I think he was still waiting on his move to be completed or it had just gone through, he seems like a nice guy so we’re looking forward to having him on board”.

“It’s an wonderful opportunity for him”, he said. “I think we have those assurances so I haven’t got to worry about that”.

“It will be interesting to see how he interacts with Jamie Vardy“.

Iheanacho will fight for a start at the Emirates with Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa. Are they going to be more adventurous?

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare concedes that he is fearful of losing his key players in deadline deals.

“You’ve seen how they linked up, and good players can”.

Iheanacho has recovered from a toe injury to be in contention for the Premier League’s curtain-raiser at Arsenal on Friday night and Shakespeare has been impressed in training. The Gunners however have only won their opening Premier League fixture only once in the last seven years.