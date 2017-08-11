Officials say OH norovirus outbreak tied to doughnut shop

Mama C’s Donuts and Coffee in Maumee, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo, volunteered to shut its doors Tuesday after the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department informed the owners that the restaurant is associated with a Norovirus outbreak investigation, according to a health department statement. And that’s what we see, that’s what it’s pointing to again. We feel so, so sorry for everything that happened.

John Pointer also revealed that fifteen guests at his granddaughter’s birthday party got sick due to a doughnut cake purchased from the restaurant.

All those affected by the virus had eaten at the restaurant from August 4 to August 7.

A spokesperson from the health department says the restaurant has been very cooperative and voluntarily closed on Tuesday to deep clean the kitchen and sanitize the entire facility. A Wood County Health Department spokesman said that the department has confirmed that Grounds for Thought in Bowling Green sells Mama C’s products, and that the department is trying to determine any other businesses that are supplied by the store.

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and body aches. These symptoms typically last one to three days.

Norovirus causes around 20 million cases of gastrointestinal illness in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it spreads easily in any area of close contact.

The health department said Norovirus is common this time of year, and those affected should refrain from handling and working with food for at least three days after their symptoms go away. We will reopen when everything is back to normal and the health department does an inspection.

Kelly Walkup, who did not get sick despite eating doughnuts from Mama C’s just a day before the news broke out, also plans to return.

“People are pretty quick to shame them, but it can happen anywhere”.

‘I clean, but my goodness, my house could be carrying a virus for all I know with the people coming in and out, touching things’. I think it’s super unfortunate. We are definitely going to give them a second chance’. Most people recover in a few days, but it can be risky for young children or elderly people. He says this incident is an unfortunate reminder that it is the beginning of virus season, and to always do not forget to wash your hands and clean hard surfaces.