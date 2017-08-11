Old Mutual Profit Grows As “Managed Separation” Progresses

Old Mutual PLC (OML.LN) raised its dividend by 32% on Friday, as it reported half-year net profit growth and said the businesses continued to perform in line with expectations.

Net inflows for the business, which houses the United Kingdom asset management arm of Anglo-South African insurance group Old Mutual, were £4.9bn, up from £3.2bn a year before.

Gross earned premiums increased to GBP2.19 billion from GBP1.70 billion.

Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Old Mutual Wealth, New York-listed Old Mutual Asset Management and its South African business Nedbank are either being listed or put up for sale.

Bruce Hemphill, group chief executive, said: “Old Mutual Wealth had a strong six months and Old Mutual Emerging Markets and Nedbank are trading resiliently given the continuing hard macroeconomic conditions in South Africa”.

It said it remains on track to deliver the managed separation within stated timing and costs.

“We are making excellent progress in delivering the managed separation of Old Mutual having materially reduced debt and largely disposed of our stake in OM Asset Management”.

Old Mutual Global Investors – which is part of Old Mutual Wealth and has been led by former Schroders star manager Richard Buxton since August 2015 – had net inflows of £3.3bn during the first half of the year, up 106% year-on-year. “Our management teams are preparing the businesses for independence including the standalone balance sheets of the now unlisted businesses, and we anticipate preparation to be concluded so that, subject to regulatory and other approvals, the listing of OMW and OML will take place at the earliest opportunity in 2018 after our 2017 full year results”, the company said in its statement.