Oneok Partners LP (OKS) Shares Sold by Solaris Asset Management LLC

Keybank National Association/oh now owns 95,805 shares valued at $4,997,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Architects holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brookstone Capital Management bolstered its position by buying 6,958 shares an increase of 6.6% in the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. VA now owns 16,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Capital One National Association decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 72,938 shares to 255,145 valued at $8.06M in 2016Q4.

WARNING: “Fmr LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc”. National Pension Service now owns 209,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 208,533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Oneok Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. (OKE) opened at 52.55 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $59.47.

The company is down by -0.98% since yesterday’s close of $53.07. The company has market cap of $14.69 billion.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) previously released its earnings report on early Tue, Aug 1st. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Next quarter’s EPS is estimated at $0.51 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $2.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. ONEOK, Inc. announced a dividend that will be paid on Monday August 14th, 2017. Investors with a record date on early Mon, Aug 7th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the second quarter. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.25%.

At the present time, shares of ONEOK, Inc. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 230,473 shares as the company's stock rose 8.07% with the market. Oneok Partners had 37 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

On July 5 the stock rating was upgraded to “Outperform” from “Market Perform” by analysts at BMO Capital. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oneok Partners in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ONEOK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock.in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85. 238,632 shares of the company traded hands. (OKE) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company spotted the move of 1.78% isolated from the 50-day moving average and derived distance of -3.14% away from 20-day moving average in the most recent session. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $912,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ONEOK Partners, L.P.is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

