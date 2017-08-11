‘Operation Cold Day’ nets most arrests in one day in ATF history

“Operation Cold Day” started two years ago and came to a conclusion this week with over 75 individuals have been arrested and charged with a variety of state and federal crimes related to guns and drugs.

“As many of them said when they were arrested leaving out the obscenity that goes with it they said I’m really messed up they knew what they faced and that’s what they’ll be saying to anyone else in their world who might engage in this conduct”, said Steve Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County District Attorney. “By pooling the resources of the federal government with those of our state and local law enforcement partners, scores of weapons that we allege were illegally possessed and sold now have been taken off the streets”.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officials from around the Bay Area announced more than 75 arrests for a variety of drugs and guns charges on Thursday.

More than 100 suspects have been ensnared in “Operation Cold Day”.

Officials from more than a half dozen law enforcement agencies were involved including Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, police departments in San Francisco, Redwood City, San Bruno and Daly City and the Golden Gate Division of the CHP. Those cases involve charges including possession of stolen property, possession of stolen cars and possession of automatic rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

This week, almost 1,000 agents and police officers raided homes in Sunnyside and SoMa, along with other locations in San Francisco and San Mateo.

Officials said the operation took risky guns and drugs off the street, returned stolen cars to their rightful owners and, while it did not target violent crimes, possibly helped prevented violent crimes from occurring.

“This Operation Cold Day resulted in the largest number of arrests in ATF history”, said Jill Snyder, ATF special agent in charge. “We made our neighborhoods more safe”. However it quickly grew beyond that to include San Mateo County as well as federal agencies.