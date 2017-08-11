Opioid epidemic declared a national emergency

In his comments to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Trump made clear that he was drafting paperwork and meant to issue a formal declaration that the opioid crisis was a national emergency – much the way the federal government officially recognizes the need for a national response to natural disasters. There are recommendations that have been offered by the opioid commission to go ahead and declare that there is some kind of emergency, but President Trump isn’t taking any action about what they say.

Instead, Trump, who met with administration officials about the crisis on Tuesday, said the best way to avoid the problem would be for people to never abuse drugs.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur D-Ohio, called the president’s remarks “a good step”, adding, “I will remind the President’s team as they move forward, that Medicaid provides the bulk of addiction treatment and is a key partner in providing much-needed care to those in need”.

Every year, for the last four years, 30 people in the county have died from an opioid overdose. “We look forward to continuing the commission’s efforts and to working with this president to address the approximately 142 deaths a day from drug overdoses in the United States”.

Early in his administration, Trump appointed a commission to suggest ways to combat and treat the opioid epidemic. In March, Christie said he had spoken to Trump about the opioid crisis “many times” and revealed that Trump was “very concerned about it”.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., plans to make a statement when the emergency is officially declared, but a representative with his office said he is “encouraged” by Trump’s announcement. Chris Christie, the panel urged him to “declare a national emergency under either the Public Health Service Act or the Stafford Act“.

Governor Charlie Baker, who serves on the national commission that recommended the emergency declaration, said through a spokeswoman that “federal support at all levels is critical to combating the epidemic”.

It is not totally clear whether Trump’s words Thursday qualified as a national state of emergency declaration. But, he said, “the reality is that they have spent this entire year trying to cut spending on the opioid epidemic” via drastic cuts to Medicaid contained within the various GOP-supported Obamacare repeal bills that almost became law.

He said his administration will spend a lot of time, effort and money on the crisis. “We’ve been asking the state of OH to do this for awhile, numerous governors throughout the United States have declared emergencies, so this is a good first step”. “It takes money to get the beds up and running”, Newton said.

Addicts often say they want the most powerful drug they can find and often seek batches of drugs that have been linked to rashes of overdoses.