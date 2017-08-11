OPP search for motorcyclists accused of ‘dangerous driving’ on GTA highways

On Sunday, August 6, 2017, between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) received numerous complaints of a large group of motorcycles traveling as a group and driving in a unsafe manner on Highways 409, 401, 403, the Queen Elizabeth Way, the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Express Way.

A police plane recorded some of the risky antics, which were also recorded on videos that were shared on social media sites. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt made several appearances on television and online to say there was no excuse for bikers to “hijack our highways”.

Another video, sent to CTV Toronto, shows a biker popping a wheelie while driving beside regular traffic.

“There could easily have been crashes, collisions and secondary crashes had there been in that congestion behind us”.

He said the unsafe driving could have easily resulted in accidents.

“We will aggressively and relentlessly go after these folks for as long as it takes”, he said.

“Not only were they across all lanes of traffic, driving on the shoulders, they actually came to a dead stop on the highways”, Schmidt said in a video posted on social media on Wednesday.