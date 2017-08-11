Oregon Raises Tobacco Age to 21

The new law, signed by Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday and taking effect on January 1, bans under-21s from buying tobacco products and vaping devices, and makes vendors liable for fines for under-age sales. OR is one of five states to boost the age to 21, joining California, Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey. Fines for store clerks and managers who sell tobacco products to minors start at $50 and $250, but can reach $500 and $1000 after multiple offenses.

This marks the latest victory for health advocates as tobacco use steadily declines.

Lawmakers who approved the bill during this year’s legislative session said the goal is to prevent young people from starting a habit that’s unhealthy and hard to break.

The national association representing tobacco retailers was the only major organization to testify against the age-raising bill.

New Jersey’s measure goes into effect in November and Maine’s new legal age takes hold on July 1, 2018.