Over 70000 evacuated from Sichuan quake zone

In the wake of a 7.0-magnitude natural disaster which hit Sichuan’s scenic Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday night, one of the China’s most majestic waterfalls has been reduced to nothing more than a pile of mud.

Aerial footage broadcast by state-run Xinhua news agency showed picturesque green-forested mountains now scarred by huge gouges from giant landslides that sent clouds of dust into the air.

The government of Aba prefecture, where Jiuzhaigou is located, issued an appeal for donations.

President Xi Jinping called for an all-out effort to quickly organize aid and rescue measures.

Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an quake in Jiuzhaigou in southwest China’s Sichuan province early on August 9, 2017. The area, situated on the edge of Tibetan plateau, houses Tibetan and other ethnic minority villagers. Its scenic landscape is popular with mainly Chinese tourists who flock to its national park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 6.5 and said it struck at a depth of just 9 kilometers (5.5 miles). Sparkling Lake، one of the park’s most famous spots suffered severe damage.

An quake victim is carried on a stretcher after arriving from Jiuzhaigou county by helicopter at an airport in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. “This felt even stronger”, local restaurant owner Tang Sesheng told AFP by phone.

A paramilitary policeman carries a woman over a section of road damaged by an natural disaster in Jiuzhaigou county.

Xinhua said at least five of the deaths occurred there, and that more than 30,000 people had been evacuated from Jiuzhaigou alone.

“People from other regions are a pretty frightened”, Wang said.

More than 34,000 people visited the tourist attraction on Tuesday. At least six visitors and two Jiuzhaigou residents were among the quake dead. Yu said the quake cut off power in her neighborhood and disrupted telephone service.

Because of the quake, telephone network broke down while some buildings in the area were reportedly damaged. More than 1,000 aftershocks with 4.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale continued to hit the area on Wednesday night.

Earthquakes are common in China’s west, although the low population density there often means casualties are low.

The tremor evoked memories of a devastating 8.0-magnitude quake in the region in 2008 that left 87,000 people dead or missing, but the impact of Tuesday’s disaster was comparatively light.