Owens Corning’s (OC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

The stock had a trading volume of 247,059 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has risen 11.92% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Owens Corning has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $68.88. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,311.26. Owens Corning New now has $7.64B valuation. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Since May 8, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $664,775 activity. Fiera Capital Corp claims 319,854 shares worth $21,405,000. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Thursday, March 30 report. The stock now has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.53. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Friday, July 7 report. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $52.0 target. The ex-dividend date was set for Thursday the 13th of July 2017.

Altria Group, Inc.is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Composites, Insulation and Roofing. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Oppenheimer & Co Inc divested its holdings by selling 191 shares a decrease of 1.2%. 135 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 6,826 were accumulated by Sonata Capital Grp. Washington Trust Bancshares reported 17,743 shares. The number of shares now owned by investors are 100.76 mln. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth has invested 0.77% in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO). Cfo4life Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 4,246 shares. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 2.4% invested in the company for 2.76 million shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 208,267 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 79,866 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Com reported 546,540 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Ajo, Lp reports that it sold 967,693 shares in quarter ending 06/30/2017 decreasing its stake in Owens Corning Inc New (OC) by 23.2%. Therefore 64% are positive. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

02/17/2017 – Owens Corning Inc was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

On July 27 the company was upgraded from “Sell” to “Neutral” in an announcement from MKM Partners.

06/27/2017 – Owens Corning Inc had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 24 by Jefferies. The stock stands almost $0.92 off versus the 52-week high of $22.87 and $5.4 above the 52-week low of $16.55.

In related news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 21,544 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares during the period. The insider Francis Julian sold $483,446.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. Shares for $116,880 were sold by Schmidt Kelly. Sell-side analyst recommendations point to a short term price target of $22 on the company shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q4 2016. This dividend amount was represent a yeild of $1.18. The number of shares now owned by investors are 111.6 mln. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 95 Increased: 104 New Position: 52. 109.20 million shares or 2.75% less from 112.29 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 5.33M shares. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Gsa Llp holds 0.02% or 6,815 shares. Bb&T holds 107,975 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 848653 shares were traded on Owens Corning Inc’s last session.

Owens Corning (NYSE OC) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.43.

The company is down by -1.51 percent from yesterday’s close. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 28,761 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 959,855 shares or 0.05% of the stock.