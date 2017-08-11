Oxford University worker appears in U.S. court over fatal stabbing

An employee of Britain’s Oxford University accused of stabbing to death a Chicago-area man with a second suspect agreed on Friday to be transferred to IL from California to face a murder charge.

Warren declined to fight extradition when he appeared in court on Friday in San Francisco, where he surrendered himself after eight days as a fugitive during which the suspects travelled more than 2,000 miles across the States. The 56-year-old handed himself in to police in California last week.

Somerville College’s Andrew Warren and USA professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, are accused of fatally stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Mr Lathem’s flat. He waived his extradition rights and could be back in Chicago in a week or so.

Judge Edward Torpoco said: “Based on the nature of the charge, the defendant is remanded and no bail is set”. He wants the process to be started.

Warren’s lawyer, public defender Ariel Boyce-Smith, said outside the courtroom that his agreement to be transferred was not an admission of guilt.

Lathem plans to plead not guilty, according to his lawyer, Kenneth Wine, who described him as a “gentle soul”.

Chicago Police have released grisly details about the murder of a 26-year-old hair stylist from MI.

Authorities reported that the victim had been dead for at least 12 hours by the time he was found.

Cornell-Duranleau suffered “lacerations and mutilations to his body, his upper body, but not to the point of decapitation”, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“We have information to suggest there was tension in the relationship between Dr Lathem and the victim”.

Warren – a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, a part of the University of Oxford in Great Britain – surrendered to police in San Francisco last week.

Northwestern has fired Lathem from his post as an associate professor of microbiology and immunology.

No friends or family appeared at Warren’s appearance on Friday.

Janice King, who said she had been a close friend of Warren’s for nearly two decades, said: “This has come as a complete shock to us. The first thing I knew was his sister rang me to ask whether I knew where Andy had gone”. He is understood to have left the United Kingdom the day before.