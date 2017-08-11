Packers release DT Letroy Guion amid DUI charges, PED suspension

The last time the two teams met was during the regular season previous year, a 27-13 Packers victory at Philadelphia that gave Green Bay a 26-14 lead in the regular-season series. He was suspended for three games in 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy after he was arrested on a marijuana possession charge. After six seasons with the Vikings, he signed with the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2014 season.

The Packers’ preseason schedule opens at Lambeau Field tomorrow night and features three games against NFC teams during the next four weeks. Primarily playing at defensive end and nose tackle, he recorded 3.5 sacks and 91 total tackles for the Packers.

Green Bay will play the next two games on the road, first visiting the Washington Redskins in the preseason for the first time since 1978. The Packers picked up veteran Ricky Jean Francois as a solid rotational backup along the DL and then either Christian Ringo or Brian Price is likely to hold down the final spot if Montravious Adams does not return.

Already over a week into training camp and it’s already apparent the safeties will play an expanded role in the Packers defense. Packersnews.com’s Tom Silverstein speculates that perhaps the team learned that Guion would face an additional suspension as a result of his DUI arrest in Hawaii back in June.