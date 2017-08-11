Pahlaj Nihalani removed as chief of Central Board of Film Certification

Pahlaj Nihalani, infamous for his borderline conservative cuts and misplaced moral policing has been removed as the head for the CBFC, according to reports.

Agnihotri said information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani was looking at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a fresh perspective. Famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi to take charge as the new chief of central film certification body. This couldn’t have come at a more opportune time as filmmakers have come down to self-censoring now with the fear that he might not let the film pass. I know only as much as you know. I heard that Nihalani has been asked to step down. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie featured Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.

Nihalani took over the CBFC chairman’s office in January 2015 and has been a subject of several controversies ever since.

The most recent film, which had to bear the brunt of the sacked CBFC director was “Lipstick Under My Burkha“, which was denied certification for being “explicit”, “abusive” material and “too lady oriented“.

# Pahlaj Nihalani was also termed as “homophobe” after he gave A certificates to movies like Aligarh and Unfreedom, just because they dealt with same sex relationships. He started his own distribution company in 1975 and branched into producing films.

Before cracking down on a variety of movies, Nihalani had produced a string of films including “Paap ki Duniya”, “Aag ka Gola”, “Shola aur Shabnam”, “Aankhen” and “Talaash: The Hunt Begins”.

There were earlier hints made on Nihalani leaving the chairperson post.