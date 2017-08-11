Pair charged with murder of missing Portland man

Two Portland residents have been arrested on murder charges following the death of a Portland man, whose body was found in Lane County.

Police arrested Peter Jirasek, 34, and Jessika L. Atkinson, 23, in the Beaverton area based on unspecified information detectives learned during the investigation. An autopsy performed by the medical examiner determined the man had died of homicidal violence.

Investigators connected them to the homicide investigation of 30-year-old Daniel Cohen.

Atkinson has been convicted of 2 felonies, one misdemeanor and has 2 probation violations.

Cohen was reported missing to Portland police on April 7 after not being in contact with his family.

According to Washington County court records, Atkinson “is chronically transient; she was recently the subject in a missing person’s investigation out of Multnomah County”.

Jirasek was accused of possessing heroin in 2016 and methamphetamine earlier this year, but the charges were dismissed.

Both were arraigned in Multnomah County Court on two counts of murder, first-degree abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and first-degree burglary last December.