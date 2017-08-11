Panthers: 5 things to watch in the first preseason game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is still battling back from offseason shoulder surgery, so when he will return to the gridiron is still unknown. However, Newton has since resumed throwing while it appears as though the Panthers and head coach Ron River are simply being cautious with the 2017-18 regular season right around the corner.

Newton has been resting his shoulder all week after briefly throwing at the start of training camp.

Newton underwent offseason surgery to fix a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. Rivera said the goal is to have Newton ready for the September 10 opener at San Francisco, not the preseason.

Newton went through certain repetitions with the first-team offense in recent sessions at training camp. “We’ve got a great fan base here that really supports this football team”.

Newton was able to throw in practice Monday and again Tuesday, when he worked mostly on a side field with a trainer.

“No adjustments”, Rivera said.

Rivera described Friday’s practice as high-energy and up-tempo and Newton was a big reason why.