Paris Olympic Committee to consider esports for the 2024 Olympic Games

Video games have already infiltrated one of the biggest events in the world with Rocket League making an appearance at the Summer X Games, but now esports may have an opportunity to go for the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What began in the 1970s (the earliest known video game competition took place in 1972 at Stanford University) grew through the ’90s, thanks to increasing Internet connectivity.

Popular among youngsters (ages 18 to 34), the is-it-a-real-sport? The athlete has stated its intention to further develop this subject with the followers of eSports, before making a formal proposal to the global olympic Committee.

When previously asked about the Asian Games decision, Bach told Inside the Games: “We are not yet 100 percent clear whether eSports is really sport, with regard to physical activity and what it needs to be considered sport”, though he did note there was high engagement from youth. The committee’s co-president, Tony Estanguet, says they’re working with esport representatives “to better understand what the process is and why it is such a success”.

“The youth, yes they are interested in eSports and this kind of thing”. Let’s look at it. Let’s meet them.

“I don’t want to say “no” from the beginning”. “I think it’s interesting to interact with the International Olympic Committee, with them, the esports family, to better understand what the process is and why it is such a success”. “It’s not about Olympics, ‘” said Estanguet. Fans of video games can rejoice: the question will be finally considered by the global olympic Committee.

The discussions on the sports that will be part of the Olympic Games 2024 will be launched in 2019, but nothing will be definitely decided before 2020, or after the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Let us know what you like about Geek by taking our survey.