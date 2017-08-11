Paris Saint-Germain close to £163m Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain have still not reached an agreement with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe as their €155m offer has fallen short of the Ligue 1 champions’ demand for a €200m fee. PSG would be willing to pay €180 million to land the France global, virtually the same amount Real wanted to spend a few weeks ago.

The Ligue 1 club’s €222m signing of Barcelona’s Neymar has left them with little to play with in terms of transfer funds, despite the club’s interest in Mbappe.

That of course means Barcelona and Real Madrid will miss out on the player – with Real Madrid all but confirming Gareth Bale will stay at the club – in the eyes of Jose Mourinho at least, and Barcelona now upping their bid for Philippe Coutinho.

PSG have, however, already been busy this summer adding the likes of Neymar, Dani Alves and Yuri Berchiche to their ranks and will not be tabling a bid for another high-profile addition.

Mundo Deportivo and La Gazzetta Dello Sport have reported that PSG are nearing a deal with Jorge Mendes, Mbappe’s agent and the one in charge of leading the negotiations on Monaco’s side, for the transfer of the youngster.

Marca on Thursday evening reported that while Mbappe’s personal preference was to play for Real Madrid but PSG offer was too good to be refused and the 18-year old French forward chose to snub Madrid.

The France worldwide has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid over the past few months, and speculation has it that he will be on the move soon.