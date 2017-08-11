Parks and Recreation to host Charlottesville's largest Red Cross blood drive

A critical shortage of Red Cross blood donations may lead to delays in urgent medical care to vulnerable patients. Donors who contributed earlier in the summer may be eligible again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells, drawn with a special machine, can be donated every 112 days. This giveaway is not sponsored by Target. First, about 70 percent of African Americans have blood type O or B, and these are the blood types that are most in demand. Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitingredcrossblood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate. The Red Cross is the only blood bank that also provides disaster response and safety services that the community relies on.

Officials are urging potential blood donors to donate in hopes of aiding the chronic blood shortage in the area. “We are committed to strengthening our community and to that end meet community needs through blood donations”, said Barbara Timm, Director of Programs. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.