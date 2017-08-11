Passenger auto sales up 8.52% in July

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment posted a 6.68% growth in July as sales rose to 22,730 units from 21,307 units in the same month past year.

Domestic vehicle sales were up 8.52 per cent at 1, 92,773 units as against 1, 77,639 units in July a year ago, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“In June, dealers were liquidating their stocks while the reverse has happened in July”. He added that retail sales performance will become clear by next month.

Data showed that commercial vehicles sales in the month grew 13.78% to 59,000 units, driven by an nearly 19% growth in light commercial vehicles.

In contrast, the overall sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, increased by 13.73 per cent to 1,679,055 units.

UV sales saw a major growth during the month as it registered a 35.52% growth as it sold 86,874 units during July 2017 in comparison to 64,105 units in the corresponding month past year.

Vehicle sales, across categories, registered a growth of 13.3% to 20.78 lakhunits from 18.34 lakhunits in July 2016.