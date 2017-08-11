Patkar’s health worsens on Day 12 of fast, government mum

National Basketball Association worker Rahul Yadav told “The Hitavada” that ten more new people sat on hunger strike along with two persons who were already on hunger strike along with Medha Patkar. The NAPM charged that since this morning, the administration had been mobilising heavy police force and in the evening they started breaking the Pandal and initiated the baton charge in a desperate bid to arrest the fasting protesters.”Is this violent response justified in a democratic country?” Soon after being released, Patkar left for MY Hospital, where four of her colleagues were admitted after being picked up by the police from Chikalda village at around 7pm on August 7. “We will see what we can do (about the function)”, she said. A petition has been submitted to the National Human Rights Commission, asking for strict action against the violence of police officials and others involved. Meanwhile, protests took place at several placed in the country against “the high handed” action of the Madhya Pradesh police, belonging to two different districts, Dhar and Badwani, which led to the detention of Patkar and other testing National Basketball Association activists and injury to 47 others, some of whom have been admitted in ICU in Badwani. The government has maintained that they are concerned about their health and they are only hospitalized. The demonstrators tried to reach the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the resident commissioner of the state but were stopped by police at a barricade. Since yesterday Medha Patkar and others admitted in Indore and Dhar hospitals respectively, with limited access. “At least the government should listen to the affected families and try to resolve the rehabilitation issues faced by them”, he said.

Sandeep Pandey said that Govt.is not acting for the benefits of the people but as Gujarat Govt. destroyed the Sabarmati River, now the MP Govt. and Govt. of India are doing the same with people of Narmada Valley.

Patkar is the founder of the Narmada Bachao Andolan.

“After the Saturday talks failed, there has been no initiative from the government’s side for a dialogue”. It is one of the many dams under the Narmada Dam Project.