Patriotic blockbuster breaks China box office record

Featuring underwater martial arts battles, gun fights and auto chases, the film culminates with a hand-to-hand brawl between Leng and a supervillain.

The action movie took the crown from Stephen Chow’s fantasy phenomenon The Mermaid that earned $527 million during its theatrical run previous year.

It is directed by Wu Jing, a popular martial arts expert who also plays the leading role Leng Feng, who comes out of retirement to liberate people caught up in the middle of a civil war.

Over 423 million yuan was earned by the film on Sunday alone, the second most by a single film on a single day in China, following “The Fate of the Furious” on its second day of screening.

The privately funded movie, which lasts just over two hours, is riding a wave of patriotic fervour drummed up by the ruling Communist Party.

After breaking several box office records in its first five days, positive word-of-mouth and a strong review on Chinese film review site Douban have both helped to fuel Wolf Warriors 2’s success at the Chinese mainland box office.

The Founding of an Army, which chronicles the origins of the People’s Liberation Army, has better-known actors but has been panned by critics, movie-goers and even families of a number of Chinese revolutionary heroes.

Wolf Warrior II’s ending sets the stage for a likely third instalment.

Wolf Warriors 2’s performance is even starker as the first film in the franchise, released in 2015, made a so-so $89.1 million. The Chinese New Year holiday season, which usually falls in late January and early February, is still the most lucrative period in the release calendar and can turbo charge earnings as it did for The Mermaid did in 2016 and Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga ($252 million) earlier this year.

Adding to the glut of on-screen flag-waving, cinemas across China have been ordered since July 1 to show short clips promoting “core socialist values” and President Xi Jinping’s “Chinese dream” political credo before each film.

The total revenue of Wolf Warrior II is expected to reach 5.15 billion yuan, according to Maoyan.

“To get a ticket, I went to a remote cinema in the city, but it was still very hard to find”.