Paul Clement says he will leave out Gylfi Sigurdsson against Southampton

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the 32-year-old, who scored 15 goals to help Swansea avoid Premier League relegation last season.

“The situation is our club have a valuation of the player, the other club have a valuation, and at the moment the two have to meet”.

“The objective and the aim is that at some point the two clubs will meet”.

“There likely needs to be a compromise on both sides and that is normally how a deal is made”.

The Iceland global has not featured for the Swans in pre-season since pulling out of a tour to the United States, and Clement has revealed he will continue to overlook the 27-year-old.

“What’s going on is not abnormal; you get a lot of situations like this”.

“When you have a player who is contracted for three more years, and there are other clubs interested in a very good player, this has happened”. Winning 29 points in the second half of the campaign is no mean feat and would have seen us finish eighth for points earned since New Year’s Day table.

The next step is to continue building the identity of the club, and to play the sort of football we want to here.

“It is in the best interests that he does not play on Saturday, and that is the plan that he will not be in the squad”, said Clement.

Clement is desperate for Sigurdsson’s move to go through so he can move on his own targets with West Brom’s Nacer Chadli and Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony in his sights.

“He has got a year to go on his deal and we’d like him to stay for this year and longer”, Clement was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “Of course I would like the situation resolved as soon as possible, I’ve said that quite clearly”. So we’re as ready as we can be.

“Although this situation has dragged on it has not changed my focus about working with the players”.

Sigurdsson has not played for Swansea since their first pre-season friendly at Barnet on 12 July.

“I’ve got a really good player but it’s been decided that it’s in the best interests of everyone that he doesn’t play in this first game”. That has not changed.

“I’m as confident as I can be from my talks with the owners and the chairman that if this goes through, that we’re ready to go”, he added.

Despite leaving Sigurdsson out of the squad to face Saints this weekend, Clement was adamant he had no issue with the midfielder’s application at the club.

“That is better for us, better for them, but everybody knows the window is hard”.