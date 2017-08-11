Paula Creamer gets Solheim call-up after Korda withdrawl

Paula Creamer has been named as Jessica Korda’s replacement in the US Solheim Cup team. “The reason why I put Paula in the hat was she’d be there”, said Inkster on a conference call just moments ago. “She reminds me a lot of myself as far as heart and grit”. She’ll take the place of Jessica Korda, will not be able to participate as she is still recovering from an arm injury.

“Paula was upset but she understood and I’m sure she’ll be on many more Solheim Cup teams”, said Inkster on Sunday night when asked about Creamer’s omission.

In action during the 2015 Solheim Cup at Sankt Leon-Rot, Germany.

Creamer failed to automatically qualify for the team.

Korda has been battling a forearm injury for several weeks and withdrew from the Women’s British Open after the first round last Thursday to seek treatment.

That decision now lies in the hands of captain Inkster, who the LPGA Tour has confirmed will reveal shortly as she is currently travelling.

As well as Paul Creamer, five-time Solheim Cup player Morgan Pressel and six-time Solheim Cup player Angela Stanford missed out on captain’s picks.

Creamer ranked 20th in the US Solheim Cup standings.

The Solheim Cup will be played at Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa starting on August 18.