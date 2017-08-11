Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

The Mayo Investment Advisers Llc holds 85,200 shares with $6.10 million value, up from 34,838 last quarter. Clinton Group Incorporated accumulated 9,251 shares or 0.02% of the stock. About 46,448 shares traded. It is down 26.16% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. (PCTY) by 64.12% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Northland Capital. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. Shearlink Limited Liability Company has 4.18% invested in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 414,042 shares.

Since February 10, 2017, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $4.46 million activity. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,747 shares. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 89% are positive. RBC Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 26. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Zacks. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Axiom Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 14 report.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey began coverage of the stock setting a rating of “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q4 2016. 125 funds opened positions while 283 raised stakes. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 722,871 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,241 shares or 0% of the stock. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,653 shares. 680.96 million shares or 2.31% more from 665.59 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,022 shares. Fmr holds 1.75M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was reduced too. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 225,000 shares. St Germain D J owns 3,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.28, from 1.16 in 2016Q3.

Among 15 analysts covering Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 356,344 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 33,200 shares. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Barrett Asset Ltd Company stated it has 195 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa reported 7,027 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 37,150 shares. Florida-based Independent Consultants has invested 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). Nicholas Wi invested 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 32,026 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Ptnrs Llc holds 0.56% or 890,015 shares. Menta Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sei Invests has 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given a $55.00 price objective by Raymond James Financial, Inc.in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corporation now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33. Therefore 80% are positive. Paylocity had 27 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Overweight” on Friday, November 4.

Bp Plc increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 800 shares to 35,800 valued at $27.64M in 2016Q4. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 38.0% in the first quarter.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.