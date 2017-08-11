PayPal to acquire Swift Financial to boost its capital program

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PayPal is expanding its working capital programme for merchants through the acquisition of online lending firm Swift Financial. Swift’s technology will allow the company to assess supplemental information to more fully understand the strength of a business and provide access to complementary financing products to meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses.

“We know and value Swift’s technology platform and people, and we believe their talent and capabilities will further strengthen our overall merchant value proposition”, wrote Darrell Esch, vice president and commercial officer, global credit for PayPal. Additionally, PayPal can also offer term loans of up to $500,000 to its larger merchants, as well as utilize Swift’s data and capabilities.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been offering short-term loans to smaller merchants through its PayPal Woking Capital unit since 2013.

PayPal is one of a number of tech companies that have opened up lending businesses to encourage spending. It’s made more than $3B of loans at up to $125K a clip to 115K small businesses. And back in November, Jack Dorsey’s Square revealed it had passed $1 billion in loans after launching Square Capital in 2014.

For PayPal, the acquisition should bolster a portion of the company’s business that has seen increased competition over the years.

