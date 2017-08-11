Penang exco turns up at MACC office to have statement recorded

The office of Phee, the state Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman, was earlier raided by the MACC.

Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) officers today stormed the state administration building in Komtar here, in what appeared to be a follow-up raid over an illegal factory in Sungai Lembu in mainland Penang.

They questioned Phee for more than an hour before leaving with some documents at about 12.50pm.

“I have no idea why he is being detained, he has come to the MACC headquarters on his own and now they say he has to be detained”, he told reporters outside the MACC office today.

It is believed the MACC was investigating an issue regarding a sawdust factory in Bukit Mertajam that was believed to have flouted environmental regulations.

A separate MACC team also went to the Seberang Perai Municipal Council headquarters in Bandar Perda on the same day.

According to sources, the documents which were seized were connected to investigations in a case involving a wood factory which had been operating for 10 years without a permit on agriculture land.

The operations over the illegal factory also involved officers from the Immigration Department, Department of Environment (DOE) and Inland Revenue Board (IRB).