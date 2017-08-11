Penny Wong: Some MPs will never accept people like me being equal

A gay senator delivered a fiery attack on the Australian government’s bill for plebiscite on same-sex marriage in Parliament on August 9, shortly before the controversial bill was struck down again on technical grounds. If the Prime Minister were prepared to stand up and say, ‘That is wrong’.

Ms Wong added that Australia is a parliamentary democracy, where the people elect politicians to do their job.

Instead it would be spent on a useless opinion survey given that conservative Liberal senators, such as Eric Abetz, have indicated they will not change their vote regardless of the outcome, she said.

Wong added that the Australian Christian Lobby, whose director once drew parallels between same-sex marriage advocates and the rise by Nazi Germany, referred to the children of gay couples as “the stolen generation”; the term refers to indigenous and Torres Strait Islander children who were forcefully separated from their parents by white Australians between 1910-1970.

“The reality is this is all a stunt and everybody knows that”, she said.

“I object, as do every person who cares about children, and as do all those couples in this country, same-sex couples who have kids, to be told our children are a stolen generation”.

“It is exposing our children to that kind of hatred”.

“This is not a unifying moment”.

Ms Forster responded by urging Australians to vote “Yes” if they valued mutual respect.

“He should stand up for people who don’t have a voice”. I can’t imagine watching it and coming away still supporting a postal plebiscite, though the government is doing just that.

Assistant Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke echoed Mr Abbott’s concerns about religious freedoms today.

“The whole point of going to a people’s vote rather than just a politicians’ vote is to get an absolutely authoritative result and that is, I believe, what we will get, an absolutely authoritative result which will decide this matter once and for all”.

There would be no publicly funded “yes” and “no” campaigns.

Marriage equality lobbyist Tiernan Brady, executive director of The Equality Campaign, said Mr Abbott’s comments were created to deliberately deceive the public. Simple as that. They are not going to change their minds on this issue.

He confirmed marriage equality lobbyists were seeking advice on whether the Coalition’s postal plebiscite plan was legal.

Wong also took issue with Government’s unwillingness to accept that the legalisation of same-sex marriage is something majority of the Australian public want, and have wanted for several years, as evidenced by the many unofficial polls that have already taken place.

Former Prime Minister John Howard also said last night the government had “done the right thing” by proposing a postal plebiscite.

The Government had proposed to put the plebiscite bill back up for debate in the Senate on Wednesday, with a view to holding another vote on the bill this week, but it was blocked as the vote ended 31-31 and therefore failed.

A postal vote would see ballot papers in mailboxes from September 12 and a result declared on November 15.

Attorney-General George Brandis last night said he expected gay marriage would be legal by Christmas.