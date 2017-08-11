PG&E: Call 811 before digging to prevent damage to gas lines

It is no accident that National Safe Digging Day is August 11, providing an important reminder about the state law requiring everyone to dial 811 to have underground utility lines marked before you break ground.

Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are all examples of digging projects that need Diggers Hotline before starting.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional excavators alike to dial 8-1-1 before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line”, said Bill Kiger, President & CEO for Pennsylvania 811.

Thus, dialing 8-1-1 prevents injuries, property damages and inconvenient outages.

The 811 call is absolutely free.

When making the free call to 8-1-1, homeowners and contractors are connected to the one call center, a place that notifies the appropriate utility companies – natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines – of the intent to dig. Once the buried facilities have been accurately marked, you or your contractor can begin digging safely.

In 2016, 29 percent of all reported gas damages to Dig Safely New York were due to failure to contact 811 before commencing a digging project.

Since 2008, the company has seen a 47 percent increase in requests by the public to have underground natural gas lines marked. Every six minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone made a decision to dig without first dialing 8-1-1. 811 will dispatch a PG&E team member to the site to mark underground pipes at no charge.

Imagine receiving a $10,000 fine for striking an underground utility line. If the lines are damaged or removed, customers are encouraged to call 8-1-1 to have lines re-marked, according to a press release. Those markings – paint on the ground or small color-coded flags – show the location of gas mains and service lines and other underground facilities. Call from a safe location, though.