Philippe Coutinho hands in transfer request at Liverpool

The Brazil global wants to join Barcelona and in an attempt to force through his move, he informed Liverpool of his wish to quit Anfield via an email.

Barcelona are expected to return to the negotiating table with a new bid soon but according to the Reds they won’t be entertaining any more approaches for Coutinho.

Former Liverpool star Craig Bellamy has said that it will be impossible for his former club to stop Philippe Coutinho from joining Barcelona.

Barcelona are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer, instead of pursuing a deal for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. “For me the bigger issue is that he is unable to play”, he said.

“Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players”.

Having qualified for the Champions League in May, Liverpool’s next challenge is to win their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp, but whether they are equipped to fulfil that aim is the source of much debate at Anfield.

Coutinho, 25, has spent the last four-and-a-half years at Liverpool, forging a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top creative forces.

Liverpool will take on Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-off round as they look to book their place in the group stage of the competition.

They said he would be a Liverpool player when the transfer window closes at the end of the month. They won’t be happy just because I told them to be happy.

“If you are not happy you won’t be if I say “be happy”.

Delaney added Barcelona could be forced to go beyond the £100 million mark if they want to convince Spurs to part with one of their finest talents.

The Merseyside outfit completed their pre-season matches by beating Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in Dublin last Saturday, and Klopp is confident that his side are ready to begin the season on a high.