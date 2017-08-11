Philippines’ Duterte slams U.S. over free trade deal pullout

The pact would group China with the 10 ASEAN members plus India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

In issuing the proclamation, Duterte said the Philippines, as one of the founding members of ASEAN, recognizes the need to further promote and heighten awareness of the ASEAN, and instill in the minds of the Filipino people the importance, value, and meaning of the ASEAN in achieving and maintaining regional peace and sustainable development.

President Duterte delivers his keynote speech at the 50th ASEAN anniversary celebration at the PICC.

“We want a region that is secure, where our peoples can live without fear from the lawless elements and the debilitating effects of corruption and transnational crimes”, he said.

Laos’ Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini link arms during a gala dinner of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila on August 6, 2017.

The Philippine President also called for “mutual respect and understanding” between nations and for the “rule of law” to “reign supreme” in dealings between countries.

ASEAN was also established to serve as a forum for the resolution of intra-regional differences.

Since assuming the presidency, Duterte has opted to lessen dependence on the U.S., a treaty ally, partly fueled by Washington’s criticism of his controversial campaign against illegal drugs. However, some countries dependent on Beijing’s aid and investments have been reluctant to push back.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, left, greets Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during a reception at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila, on August 5, 2017.

“Five decades later we find ourselves living in peace, stability, prosperity, with Asean at the center of the evolving regional architecture”, Cayetano said during the same event.

President Duterte takes a swipe at USA over its retreat from TPP and pledges his backing for China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, arrives during an Asean-Australia ministerial meeting, part of the Asean regional security forum in Manila on August 6, 2017.

Duterte urged the foreign ministers to “take a serious look at the economic integration” of the Southeast Asian region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines which is the rotating chair of the Association of Southeastern Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the 50th anniversary of the founding of ASEAN.

“Public-private partnership must be harnessed fully to lift our peoples from poverty”, the President said.