Philippines Not Concerned by US Operation Near Spratly Islands – Spokesman

China has protested against a United States Navy warship sailed in the South China Sea.

United States officials admitted earlier that USS John S. McCain sailed in a freedom of navigation operation within 12 nautical miles of Mischief/Panganiban Reef while a US P-3 patrol plane flew overhead.

Attracted by the strategic military location and the prospect of oil, China, Taiwan, Brunei, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam have all laid territorial claim to the Spratly’s and have occupied several islands.

MALACAÑANG on Thursday came to the defense of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, who seemed to have echoed the soft-landing policy of President Rodrigo Duterte on Philippines’ rift with China over the contested South China Sea.

The Trump administration is dependent on Beijing to rein in the belligerent North Korea and have been pressing China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on the Kim Jong-un regime to prevent tensions from escalating further in the Korean peninsula.

China’s defence ministry said two Chinese warships “jumped into action” and warned the United States ship to leave, labelling the move a “provocation” that seriously harms mutual trust. “The Chinese military is firmly opposed to such flaunting of force and promotion of militarization in the region by the United States, which could easily trigger accidents at sea and in the air”.

China’s foreign ministry said the operation had violated worldwide and Chinese law and seriously harmed Beijing’s sovereignty and security.

Chinese Foreign Minister also claimed in an interview Monday that China has finished land reclamation over two years ago, and that those bringing up the issue on reclamation are the ones doing it.

“It is clear who is not willing to see stability in the South China Sea and who is the major factor pushing for militarisation in the South China Sea”, the spokesperson said.

Twelve nautical miles marks the territorial limits recognised internationally.

The United States does not recognize China’s claim of sovereignty in that location and regards the area as global waters.

“And the point of that is to demonstrate that the United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever worldwide law allows”.

McCain destroyer sailed within six nautical miles of Mischief Reef – an artificial island built by China – on Thursday (Aug 10) as part of a “freedom of navigation” operation, a U.S. official said.

“The South China Sea doesn’t only include the Spratly Islands, and for Vietnam, developments on the disputed Paracels are just as destabilising”. An estimated $5 trillion in annual trade passes through the waterway. The operations are conducted in accordance with global law.