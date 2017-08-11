Philippines reports first outbreak of bird flu

A caretaker attends to a poultry of fowls at Brgy.

Pineda made the declaration after a strain of the virus was confirmed in San Luis town, affecting mostly layer poultry farms which produce table eggs, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said Friday.

He said the government has not detected any case of human transmission so far in the province north of Manila.

The H5 strain was particularly identified in chicken and ducks on six farms in San Agustin, San Luis, Pampanga.

“We have declared seven-kilometer radius danger zone with regard to the outbreak but for immediate quarantine, all birds within one-kilometer radius will be destroyed”.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is now doing preventive measures to avoid the potential spread of avian flu across other parts of the country. Do not go near wild birds or go to farms with fowls.live streaming movie Wolf Warrior 2 2017

He said he has informed President Duterte of the outbreak and a report will be submitted to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.

Authorities also have started an investigation to determine the source of the virus, which they said could have come from migratory birds or smuggled ducks from China.

Dr. Andrew B. Villacorta, DA Region 3 regional executive director, said that agencies concerned are presently discussing possible action should the situation worsened and affect the whole poultry industry.